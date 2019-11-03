Rhumbline Advisers Buys 69,453 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,960,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,883,000 after acquiring an additional 203,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 734,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.14. 1,344,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In related news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.