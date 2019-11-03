Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,416 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 10,697,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,199. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 60.47% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

