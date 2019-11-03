Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,416 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.
Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 10,697,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,199. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 60.47% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.
