Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

RVLV stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 789,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,909. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.