Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Up 17.3%

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG)’s stock price traded up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61, 167,704 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 188% from the average session volume of 58,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58.

Revival Gold Company Profile (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

