Reviewing PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) & Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Truett-Hurst does not pay a dividend. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Truett-Hurst -5.36% 3.89% 2.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Truett-Hurst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.72 $1.66 billion $1.40 26.23 Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 0.67 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Truett-Hurst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50 Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.