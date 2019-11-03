Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,330 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,502,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.34. 404,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.71. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $157.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

