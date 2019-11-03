Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,440 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $24,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,069. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock worth $167,637,500. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

