Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

MDY stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.35. The stock had a trading volume of 912,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $362.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

