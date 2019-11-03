Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.78 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,029,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.50. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.