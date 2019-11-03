Retail Value (RVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Retail Value to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RVI opened at $36.64 on Friday. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $702.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVI. ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,042,500.00. Insiders sold 790,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,194,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

