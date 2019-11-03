Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

