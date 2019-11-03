Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $398.74

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $398.74 and traded as low as $375.00. Renew shares last traded at $382.00, with a volume of 107,233 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNWH shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Renew in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.64. The company has a market capitalization of $282.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90.

In related news, insider Sean Wyndham-Quin acquired 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 367 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.75 ($13,067.75).

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

