Renaissance Group LLC Sells 38,597 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,597 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.2% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

NYSE DG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,938. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.