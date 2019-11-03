Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,307 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.31% of Crown worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,288,000 after buying an additional 67,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,044 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCK stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

