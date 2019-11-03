Renaissance Group LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,966. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $247.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average is $228.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

