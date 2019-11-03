Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 8,031 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $712,206. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. 4,956,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

