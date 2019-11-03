Remme (REM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $171,315.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top and Tidex. Remme has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $171,315.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.05710392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014708 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io, Kuna, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

