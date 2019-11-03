RefToken Price Tops $0.15 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. RefToken has a market cap of $148,222.00 and approximately $464.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RefToken token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. Over the last seven days, RefToken has traded 59% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.08 or 0.05687663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045732 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken (REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

