Redde (LON:REDD) Stock Price Down 2%

Redde PLC (LON:REDD)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.91 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109.77 ($1.43), approximately 1,743,524 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 794,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The stock has a market cap of $349.82 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.15 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Redde’s previous dividend of $5.50. Redde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

