Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.41.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 674.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Recro Pharma by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 55.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 87,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.