Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Holdings Cut by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $81.08 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Standpoint Research raised their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

