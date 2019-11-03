Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 327,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,781. The stock has a market cap of $601.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

