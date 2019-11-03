Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. Macquarie started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Associated Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NYSE:AC opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 111.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $114,833.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $73,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $263,529 over the last three months. 83.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

