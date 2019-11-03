Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of CFPZF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973. Canfor has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

