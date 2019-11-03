Raymond James Comments on Alamos Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $11.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.