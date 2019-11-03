Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.85.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$11.73 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

