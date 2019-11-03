Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €655.00 by Warburg Research

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €655.00 ($761.63) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €592.00 ($688.37).

Rational stock opened at €697.00 ($810.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €648.27 and its 200 day moving average is €610.64. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

