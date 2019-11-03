Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €475.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €475.00 ($552.33) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €592.00 ($688.37).

FRA RAA traded up €14.50 ($16.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €697.00 ($810.47). 22,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €648.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €610.64.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

