Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Bilaxy and Bibox. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $8.07 million and $1.05 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009786 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Binance, Ethfinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, DDEX, OKEx, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

