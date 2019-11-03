RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.09

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 2641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $793.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,850. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.