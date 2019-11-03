QUINADS Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,586.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $26,586.00 and approximately $13,479.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00063913 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00359481 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010854 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007933 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

