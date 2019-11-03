Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $22,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $1,333,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,591,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total transaction of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,456 shares of company stock valued at $39,885,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $768.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $857.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $815.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

