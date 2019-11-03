Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Interface by 678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Interface by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy acquired 44,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.77. 370,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,094. The company has a market capitalization of $997.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.