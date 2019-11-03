Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,929. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

