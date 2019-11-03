Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $59,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 76,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in Thor Industries by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,494,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

