Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $54,000 in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after buying an additional 4,703,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newell Brands by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Newell Brands by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,360,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,336,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.