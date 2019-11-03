Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $124,046.00 and $732.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00218699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01414094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00117144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 362,531,275 coins and its circulating supply is 192,850,877 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

