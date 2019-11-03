Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Buckingham Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QUAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE QUAD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 2,290,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $239.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,798.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,072.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

