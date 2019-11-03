Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Qiagen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QGEN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

NYSE QGEN opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 7.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 86.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 304,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 141,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.