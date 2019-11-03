Qbao (QBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,715.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $510,883.00 and approximately $3,715.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000402 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

