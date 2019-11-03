QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Short Interest Update

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $946,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,311,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,336,738.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $32,676.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,422,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,727,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QAD by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in QAD by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. QAD has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $944.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.07.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QAD will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QADA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

