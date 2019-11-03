Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Financial Inc Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

FNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $937,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 499,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 213,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,201,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,615.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 120,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $5,201,734.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,062,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

