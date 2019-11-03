Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for AppFolio Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $98.82 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,624,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

