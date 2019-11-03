Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc Cut by Barrington Research (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

ATGE stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

