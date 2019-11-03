Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issued By B. Riley

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Mogo Finance Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley also issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mackie set a $10.00 price target on Mogo Finance Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

