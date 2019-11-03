Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mercury Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $53,033.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $886,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,038 shares of company stock worth $6,690,729 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

