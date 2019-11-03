Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.