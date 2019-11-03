Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Q BioMed has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q BioMed (QBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.