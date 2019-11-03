Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Price Target Cut to GBX 124

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 124 ($1.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

PURP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

LON PURP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 113 ($1.48). 57,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,246. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 204.20 ($2.67). The company has a market capitalization of $352.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.34.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

