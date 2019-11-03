Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pure Storage provides software-defined all-flash solutions. Robust business fundamentals and strong go-to-market strategies are key postives. The company continues to gain from adoption of its strong product portfolio including the likes of FlashArray and FlashBlade. Additionally, the company’s data platform for cloud is gaining traction. The transition to cloud-capable storage for data integrity and predictive analytics bodes well for Pure Storage. Expanding customer base is a positive. Further, strengthening partnership with NVIDIA is likely to bolster its growth prospects and expand product offerings. However, increasing competition from established storage players like HPE and NetApp is a major concern. Also, lack of big international customers is a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $19.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.26.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $177,661.00. Insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $527,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,167,000 after purchasing an additional 780,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,909,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,391,000 after purchasing an additional 502,734 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576,975 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 117.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,431 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 700.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,605,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

